Michael Elgin Removed From All Future IMPACT Wrestling Programming

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further IMPACT Wrestling programming.

Elgin was suspended from the promotion on June 22 after allegations came out during the #SpeakingOut social media movement accusing him of sexual misconduct.

While the company has not specifically stated that he has been released from his contract, there was a decision to be made over already recorded content for upcoming episodes of IMPACT Wrestling television.

PWInsider.com reports that the decision has been made that Elgin “won’t be seen or utilized at all going forward” and that sources have indicated that he “will not be seen again in the promotion”.

Elgin was originally slated to compete in a Fatal 5-Way for the world title also involving Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards and Trey Miguel. Tessa Blanchard has already been removed from the match, as she was released from the promotion on June 25 and stripped of the IMPACT World Championship.

What this means for the next three weeks of IMPACT television remains to be seen. All of the content for the July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view has already been filmed and they do no have any remaining TV taping dates on the schedule between now and then.