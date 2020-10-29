Former WWE Superstar, Michelle McCool appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and discussed a possible dream match against Charlotte Flair.

McCool spoke about the Twitter interaction that she had with the Queen when the two women hinted about possibly wrestling. The WWE legend admitted that if she was ever asked by WWE, she would certainly be open to competing against her.

