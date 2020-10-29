Former WWE Superstar, Michelle McCool appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and discussed a possible dream match against Charlotte Flair.
McCool spoke about the Twitter interaction that she had with the Queen when the two women hinted about possibly wrestling. The WWE legend admitted that if she was ever asked by WWE, she would certainly be open to competing against her.
https://twitter.com/WWETheBump/status/1321459460322242565?s=20
“I’ve always said if they ask, I would probably be there and they haven’t asked. But I think the comparisons [between us]were drawn really early on, from our stature, from our looks, from our athleticism, but she’s 10,000 times more athletic than I could dream. That would be super fun to mix it up with her in the ring. She’s got a great style, she knows how to tell a story and I think we could go toe-to-toe. It would be fun,” McCool said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)