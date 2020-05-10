Michelle McCool Reveals Edge Turned Down Ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

Ahead of The Undertaker’s: The Last Ride documentary, which will begin airing with the first episode tonight, Michelle McCool spoke with The New York Post.

The former WWE Superstar spoke about several topics but interestingly revealed that there was talk of ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak earlier than they actually did.

While The Undertaker’s record eventually came to an end at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar, McCool stated that Edge was initially spoken about as a name to get the rub. The Rated-R Superstar faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24, but McCool stated Edge turned down the idea to actually win the match.

“Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania 24 versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it gonna do for Edge?’, McCool recalls. “It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It’s fine, it’s not like it’s an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination.”