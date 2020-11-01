Michelle McCool Reveals Her Favorite Undertaker Matches

Michelle McCool was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump and during her appearance, she revealed her favorite Undertaker match.

First, the former WWE Superstar spoke about being involved in The Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries and what that was like to film.

“Gosh, you know, it was a really cool experience,” she mentioned. “It’s funny because as much as we taped, we taped over such an extensive period of time that it didn’t really feel like we were taping for a long period of time. So when we watched it unfold on TV with the family, it was really cool. It’s something special that we’ll have forever. “I think it was neat for our eight-year-old. As much crap as she gives her daddy, I think it was pretty cool for her to see how much he’s done. You know, she likes to think that he just sits around the house and does nothing. We constantly have to tell her, ‘look kid, he worked really hard for 30 straight years.’ But it was really neat for her to see how much respect people give him and see how much his body truly goes through. I mean, I’m biased, but I think they did a darn good job.”

When it comes to her favorite match involving the Deadman, McCool chose some of his classic WrestleMania matches.