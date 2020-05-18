Michelle McCool Talks Undertaker Never Watching His Matches, Relationship With Vince McMahon

Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool sat down with Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla for an interview following episode two of the highly acclaimed documentary series on her husband, Undertaker: The Last Ride, now available on the WWE Network.

“I’ll be honest, I was super shocked that Mark even allowed cameras in at all. We’re very private people by nature, and then extra private because of the business. That’s just something he’s protected. I’m excited for the fans to get to see the man that I get to know behind the character. There’s a lot of Mark in Undertaker, and there’s a lot of Undertaker in Mark, but there’s a whole ‘nother side that people have no idea about – like the man that draws my bath every night.”

A big part of this week’s episode focussed on The Undertaker’s match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, which many believed at the time could have been his long-rumored retirement from in-ring competition.

The Deadman has been open about his frustrations with that match, and actually sat down to re-watch it several months after performing it live; something McCool claims has only happened on the rarest of occasions.

“He never watches his matches back. He just doesn’t. I think eventually he watched he and Shawn [at WrestleMania], probably because I begged him, because it was obviously magical. It was near perfection, like ‘You have to watch this back!’ Other than that, he really doesn’t watch his matches back. That’s just something that he’s always done, so to sit down and watch Roman’s match – that was a big deal. The only other match that I know he’s watched back, which probably was a solid 9-10 months after, was the Brock [Lesnar] match, and that was just to see if he could even remember being in that match.”

McCool also commented on the special relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon, backing up what she stated in the episode about both men being wiling to take a bullet for the other.

“When you’re around Vince, he has just this huge personality. I still get a little intimidated, even if Mark is by my side, just because he’s such a big presence. I love watching their interactions. They truly would take a bullet for each other – they’re just that close. There is nothing that Mark wouldn’t do for Vince, personally and professionally, and vice versa.”

Check out highlights from Michelle McCool’s interview above, and catch Undertaker: The Last Ride episodes one and two streaming on the WWE Network. New episodes are available on-demand every Sunday morning at 10:30AM ET.