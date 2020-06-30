Mick Foley Admits He Resented Being The “Guy Who Did The Cell Match”

Inside The Ropes recently shared an interview clip with Mick Foley where he reflected on his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker.
During the interview, Foley admitted that for a while, he used to hate being known as the guy who did the cell match.
“I resented being the guy who did the Cell match. I literally felt like Bill Murray in ‘Groundhog Day.’ For 15 years someone would come up to me, as if it’s the first time I’d ever been asked and go, ‘Did it hurt?’ I resented it to the point that I expected it. I disliked being the guy known for that one match because there are other things that I want to be known for,” Foley said on Inside The Ropes.
Foley also discussed Terry Funk’s involvement in the match and how he was actually checking that he wasn’t dead at The Undertaker’s request.
“It was clear to me that when Terry Funk entered the ring, there were words shared and it was said so casually that I never once asked anyone what words were shared. He goes over, he touches my face, goes back to Undertaker, and gets chokeslamed. In the process, Terry’s shoes came off. After being out for a minute, I rolled over and people are like, ‘what were you thinking?’ The only thing I could think of was, ‘where did those shoes come from?’ When he’s inducting me into the Hall of Fame, Terry Funk relays the words shared between he and Undertaker. He said, Undertaker casually said, ‘See if he’s alive.’ When Terry went over and it looked weird he’s touching my face, he was taking my pulse to see if I was alive. He reported to Undertaker, ‘he’s still breathing.’ At which point, Undertaker chokeslamed Terry Funk out of his shoes.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)