Mick Foley Admits He Resented Being The “Guy Who Did The Cell Match”

Inside The Ropes recently shared an interview clip with Mick Foley where he reflected on his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker.

During the interview, Foley admitted that for a while, he used to hate being known as the guy who did the cell match.

“I resented being the guy who did the Cell match. I literally felt like Bill Murray in ‘Groundhog Day.’ For 15 years someone would come up to me, as if it’s the first time I’d ever been asked and go, ‘Did it hurt?’ I resented it to the point that I expected it. I disliked being the guy known for that one match because there are other things that I want to be known for,” Foley said on Inside The Ropes.

Foley also discussed Terry Funk’s involvement in the match and how he was actually checking that he wasn’t dead at The Undertaker’s request.