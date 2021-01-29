Mick Foley Believes Wrestlers Today Are Just As Tough As His Era

When it comes to tough wrestlers, they don’t get much tougher than the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley, and he believes today’s stars are just as tough as his era was.

Recently, both The Undertaker and Goldberg have made comments about the toughness of the current roster, making it clear that they don’t believe it’s at the same level as their particular eras.

It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough edge,” Undertaker told Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Get thicker skin boys and girls, that’s all I can say. When legends came in and I was in the business, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes they brought to our product. One day, those young kids will be in the position like me and I hope karma comes back to bite them in the ass,” said Goldberg on WWE After the Bell. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

However, despite their opinions, Mick Foley does not agree. The WWE Hall Of Famer took to Twitter to defend the current crop of talents, making it clear he believes they’re just as tough.