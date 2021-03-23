Mick Foley Makes A Case For Lex Luger To Be In WWE’s Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley has taken the time to pen a passionate and heartfelt blog, making a case for why Lex Luger should be in WWE’s Hall Of Fame.

Luger is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, having had a major push during the ’90s in WWE, although he never captured to WWE Championship. Foley is someone who often passionately voices his opinion regarding the WWE Hall Of Fame, which has has often done for Vader, and now he has done the same for Luger.

The Hardcore Legend wrote a blog on Chris Jericho’s Web Is Jericho website, detailing why Luger deserves an induction.

“With the exception of Vader, whose absence from the Hall is also baffling, Lex is the only true perennial superstar of his era not to be honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame,” said Mick Foley. “For comparison’s sake, I consider myself a pretty solid choice for the WWE Hall of Fame. I certainly don’t remember any type of outcry coming from people who did not think I deserved induction. My career covered the same general era as Luger’s – give or take a few years. I headlined 10 PPV main events in my career – about half as many as Lex. I appeared on the cover of PWI twice. And I was a pretty darn important guy in the business. But so was Lex – and unlike me, he had the pressure of carrying his promotion for months on end. “It’s easy to knock Luger as being just a great physique guy. That was the major knock on him early in his career. Certainly, he had one of the finest physiques ever to grace the ring. His look certainly opened doors and provided opportunities that others of his era were never afforded. His rapid ascent meant that he did not have the luxury of making rookie mistakes in obscurity – and for a few years, maybe his push outweighed his talent. But by the time he became a member of the Four Horseman in 1987 (in my opinion, the lineup of Flair, Arn, Tully, and Lex was every bit as good as any Horseman lineup), he had become a solid worker and a certifiable drawing card.” Mick would later add, “Lex Luger deserves to be the WWE Hall of Fame. The magnitude of his star power necessitates his inclusion, and I will argue the sooner, the better. He’s had some tough times, both emotionally and physically. Decades of heavy lifting, the physical trauma of playing college and professional football, and year after year traveling the world and bumping in the ring took their toll on Luger’s in the most severe of ways. In November 2007, a nerve impingement in his neck left Luger with no feeling in his arms or legs for weeks on end. Thankfully, he regained much of his range of motion, but he no longer looks like the “Total Package” of old. But to see the Luger of today is to see a kind and humble man, devoted to God, full of positivity, and grateful for his fans.”

Luger saw the blog and took the time to respond on social media, thanking Mick for the kind words.

Wow Mick !!! Thank you so much for this beautifully written kind and thoughtful article. I admire you as as a fellow performer but much more so for the positive difference you make in my life and so many others just by being who you are. Honored and grateful my friend 😊 https://t.co/s2MPL2I0Yv — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 22, 2021

So far, only two names have been confirmed for the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2021, which are Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.