Mick Foley On Chasing The Perfect Last Match, Why The Boneyard Was A Storybook Ending For Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, recently spoke with TalkSPORT where he discussed trying to get the perfect match and how The Undertaker should retire.

The Undertaker: The Last Ride series has been following The Deadman’s journey as he looks for the perfect match to call time on his career. This is something that Mick Foley also struggled with and he discussed his time chasing a perfect match to end his career as well.

“Yeah I was [chasing the perfect last match], and I had it. I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Backlash in 2004,” said Foley of his own career. “With the economy falling apart a couple of times and you have half of what you think you have, you owe it to your family sometimes to come back and make a living. So I think the romance is in having the perfect match and the storybook ending, but the reality is we have this skillset that allows us to make a good living, but we can’t make that living without employing that skillset.”

While The Undertaker has yet to officially retire from wrestling, Foley believes that his boneyard match with AJ Styles would be the ideal way for things to end.

“Undertaker got a 15-year contract with the company from what I understand and I haven’t seen the end of The Last Ride, but I assume having that amazing match with AJ Styles would be a perfect way to ride off into the sunset,” Foley continued. “I don’t know how the story ends or if he has written his ending, but as far as I’m concerned he’s had that storybook ending and now has a 15-year deal. All’s well that ends well and without a couple of those bumps along the way – like the Goldberg match, coming up short against Roman Reigns – then we certainly wouldn’t have this compelling documentary.”