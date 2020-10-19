Mick Foley recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he talked about CM Punk and his experience working with the former WWE Champion.

The WWE Hall Of Famer discussed when he first met CM Punk during his time in Ring Of Honor, revealing that he then went on to bat for Punk to Vince McMahon.

“I’ve known (CM) Punk since 2004 when I had a nice little run with Ring Of Honor and I remember driving with Samoa Joe and Rocky Romero to the show that night in Chicago where Joe and Punk went an hour. Those were the two guys, more than anybody, that I went to bat for to Mr. McMahon. When Punk came in, I think what Punk had going for him, one of the things besides his talent and ability, the two guys who were really pitching for him were me and Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat. I like to think that two guys with polar opposite wrestling styles were like “you’ve got to check this guy out,” I think that was part of the reason Punk got invited to OVW. Joe came aboard years later, but those guys made me look good. I wish I could say I saw the Daniel Bryan thing, I didn’t. I knew he was really good, but I didn’t see him as the WWE guy, I was wrong, I’m glad to admit I was wrong.”

Mick Foley then reflected on being able to work with CM Punk in 2012, despite not being able to wrestle him due to a failed concussion test.

“When I was asked to come back in 2012, keep in mind it was April 2012 that I took the WWE impact test, concussion testing. I was aware even as it was going on that it was not going well for me. So, independent of WWE I made an appointment with the top neurologists in the country and the next day John Laurinaitis called me and two of the top neurologists told me, I could never wrestle again. When I was brought back to do this promo with CM Punk I was having major short term memory problems and the fact we turned in a couple of very memorable promos was really a credit to Phil because he was able to bring out the best in me because I was terrified. I remember a writer came over with the promo and Punk crumbled it up and threw it at his feet and said: “This is awful.” One of the things he did not like about it was the fact he was supposed to be making fun of my weight. He was like, “you’re Mick Foley. I may run you down, but I’ll treat you with the respect that you deserve.” I brought up to him that after he had beaten John Cena bolted over the guard rail and took off into the crowd in Chicago, which should have been the biggest angle of the year, had it not been messed up. I remember texting him saying “how does it feel to be the biggest star in the business?” Within a minute I got a text back so I addressed the whole relevancy issue by bringing it up. It was such a big success that I was allowed to come back a second and third time. I loved working with him and I love people who bring out the best in others, that’s something that I tried to do when I was out there and that’s something that he probably did not get enough notice for.”

Finally, Mick Foley was asked about whether or not he thinks CM Punk will wrestle again, and he made it clear that everyone comes back eventually.

“We all come back eventually. I will say this about Punk, he’s not a glass half-full guy. He tends to look at the glass half empty.”

