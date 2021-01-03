Mick Foley Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley has publicly confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hardcore Legend revealed the news on social media, sharing an update where he went into detail about contracting the virus and pushed that he wants people to take it seriously. Foley admits he could have done better, by doing zero appearances, but he has tried to take it as seriously as possible and he continued to push for people to wear masks and social distance.

“Hey everyone, this is Mick Foley with the news that I did test positive for coronavirus following a virtual signing on December 12. There were only two people in the room with me, they were both wearing masks. I did take my mask off so I could do a better job on the virtual signing. One of the gentlemen ending up having symptoms later that night and reported to me that he tested positive. I waited the five days, got tested myself, and been stuck in a hotel room by myself for the past 18 days. Obviously, not a lot of fun. Worse than the physical effects of body aches, loss of smell, affected hearing, and being fatigued is that I missed out on Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day with my family. I want people to take this very seriously. I know that some will get a kick out of me contracting the virus after being so adamant about wearing masks and social distancing. I did my best, I could have done better. I could have done no appearances. I did four virtual signings, two reality shows, two personal appearances, a commercial, and one WWE event in almost eleven months. I had 12 COVID tests done and tried to take it as seriously as I could, but it’s bad stuff. I hope all of you will take it very seriously. There’s a vaccine and better days on the horizon, but still tough days ahead. Please, continue to wear your masks, social distance, avoid travel if you can. Hopefully, we’ll look back on 2021 as a much better year than 2020. Wishing all of you the very best and hoping all of your days will be nice.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)