Mick Foley Reveals He Told Triple H To “Keep An Eye On” Drew McIntyre After WWE Released Him

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he gave his thoughts on Drew McIntyre and his rise in WWE.

Mick Foley first spoke about Drew’s appearance on WWE Raw this week, destroying Brock Lesnar with a trio of Claymore Kicks. He praised the fact he is now a main event guy, as that’s not something he believed before.

“I want to give props to Drew McIntyre. Man, I love what he did on RAW” Foley began. “I thought that was really dramatic, I think it’s very believable. He’s a great opponent for Brock but even more important than being a great opponent; I think the transformation he underwent when he left the company as part of 3MB, and I love 3MB. I thought to myself, I’ve seen Drew McIntyre as a main event guy, I didn’t buy it. This is going back 5, 6, 7 years. I do buy him as a low card comedy figure. That’s as good as it gets for Drew McIntyre.”

Foley spoke about how after Drew was released, he actually reached out to Foley for his opinion on something he did, which proved what he was all about to the Hardcore Legend.

“Within a week or two after leaving, I got a message from Drew and he said ‘Mick l know we don’t know each other that well. But I respect your opinion. I’m trying something different. I apologise in advance for the language, but it’s an 18 and older audience. I check it out, I press play and there’s a guy who looks like Drew McIntyre, but is in a sense a different human being. Cutting this impassioned promo that’s full of emotion and full of life and I’m looking at my screen like going, where did this come from? And where you know where, where was this [in WWE]?

After seeing the footage, Foley admitted that he actually text Triple H and told him to keep an eye on Drew, even though he’d been released.

“The first thing I did and this is not something I do often, I texted Triple H and said ‘Hunter I know he just left here, but you need to keep an eye on Drew McIntyre.’ And I think I used that phrase “he’s almost like an entirely different human being.”

Foley praised the way McIntyre upped his game and didn’t just cash in on his name value once being released by WWE, stating he is now a WrestleMania main event talent.

“And so for any guy who leaves WWE, and we all reserve the right you know. to cash in and what we’ve done to work the Indies to sell our gimmicks. No one will think less of us for that, but while doing that simultaneously keep your eye on the long term game. What he [McIntyre] did is inspirational. It should be like a roadmap for everyone who leaves and believes they’re capable of doing something better, I think. But yeah, I really, I really admire what he did, he put in the work he transformed himself and now he’s a veritable WrestleMania Main Event performer”

