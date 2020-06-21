Mick Foley Reveals His Personal “Defining” WrestleMania Moment

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, recently spoke with Galaxy Con where he revealed which moment from his career was his “defining WrestleMania moment.”
It’s something that all wrestlers crave to have at some point in their careers, putting on a classic at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Foley believes that pressure was created by Shawn Michaels and his consistent show-stealing performances.
“Keep in mind that when I retired the first time, in 2000, you didn’t really need to have a defining WrestleMania moment on your resume to be a fully-realized legend. I really credit or blame Shawn Michaels for putting that additional pressure on people because, when he started referring to himself as Mr. WrestleMania and having show stealers year-in and year-out, it started being mentioned. Maybe I was a little hyper-sensitive that I hadn’t had that moment,” said Foley.
“But I hadn’t had that defining moment,” stated Foley. “So, when I had the chance to work with Edge…I thought Edge was the best all-around performer in the business in 2006, as far as wrestling incredible matches, but also sinking his teeth into everything no matter how serious or how ridiculous. I said, ‘Edge, I’ve never had that moment. Call me out on it and make me rise to that occasion.'”
Foley then shared a fun story from the match, just after he had been speared through a burning table.
“It was so weird that we’re surrounded by this potpourri of burnt hair, charred flesh and stale blood. Then, only in wrestling can you say the words, ‘I love you’ to another dude and not have it be even vaguely homoerotic. He said, ‘I love you’ and I said, ‘I love you too.’ Earl Hebner counted three and I felt like the weight of the world off my shoulders like, ‘I had it!’ Nothing even comes close. That was really special,” stated Foley.
