Mick Foley Reveals His Personal “Defining” WrestleMania Moment

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, recently spoke with Galaxy Con where he revealed which moment from his career was his “defining WrestleMania moment.”

It’s something that all wrestlers crave to have at some point in their careers, putting on a classic at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Foley believes that pressure was created by Shawn Michaels and his consistent show-stealing performances.

“Keep in mind that when I retired the first time, in 2000, you didn’t really need to have a defining WrestleMania moment on your resume to be a fully-realized legend. I really credit or blame Shawn Michaels for putting that additional pressure on people because, when he started referring to himself as Mr. WrestleMania and having show stealers year-in and year-out, it started being mentioned. Maybe I was a little hyper-sensitive that I hadn’t had that moment,” said Foley.

For Mick Foley, he believes that moment came for him when he got the chance to work alongside the Rated-R Superstar, Edge