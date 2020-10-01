Mick Foley Reveals Who Is The Biggest Omission In WWE’s Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley recently took to social media and revealed who he thinks is the biggest omission from WWE’s Hall Of Fame.
Whenever the WWE Hall Of Fame is brought up in conversation, the missing names who people believe should be inducted always crop up. One name that consistently appears on that list is Vader, and that is who Foley believes is the biggest omission from the current WWE Hall Of Fame.
I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier
In my opinion, Vader’s absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF https://t.co/TskufS9BRz
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 29, 2020