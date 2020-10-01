ProWrestling.com
Mick Foley
Photo Credit: WWE YouTube.com

Mick Foley Reveals Who Is The Biggest Omission In WWE’s Hall Of Fame

By onWWE

Mick Foley recently took to social media and revealed who he thinks is the biggest omission from WWE’s Hall Of Fame.

Whenever the WWE Hall Of Fame is brought up in conversation, the missing names who people believe should be inducted always crop up. One name that consistently appears on that list is Vader, and that is who Foley believes is the biggest omission from the current WWE Hall Of Fame.