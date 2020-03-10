Mick Foley Thinks WrestleMania 36 Will Be John Cena’s Last Match

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about The Fiend facing John Cena, who he thinks won’t wrestle again afterwards.

Foley spoke about The Fiend losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg, which he admitted he wasn’t a fan of. But he then went on to reveal that he thinks WWE WrestleMania 36 will be Cena’s final match.