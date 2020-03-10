Mick Foley Thinks WrestleMania 36 Will Be John Cena’s Last Match

WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about The Fiend facing John Cena, who he thinks won’t wrestle again afterwards.
Foley spoke about The Fiend losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg, which he admitted he wasn’t a fan of. But he then went on to reveal that he thinks WWE WrestleMania 36 will be Cena’s final match.
“[Laughs] I wasn’t happy with it, but The Fiend is not someone who needs a title to define him,” stated Foley. “It’s gonna be very interesting and I think it adds another huge match as John Cena gave an impassioned promo and it leads me to believe this will be his final match. I would not be surprised to see The Fiend come out of Mania stronger than ever.
“I think in the future [The Fiend] does not need a title. He’s an attraction in the same way as Roddy Piper never needed a title. I didn’t care for the way it was taken off of him, but he’s a guy who always lands on his feet. I think he’ll come out of Mania just fine and he’ll be a huge star for WWE for years to come. He’s got The Mandible Claw! How could he not?”