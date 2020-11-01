Mickie James Admits She Had To Fight For Trish Stratus Royal Rumble Stare-Down

During the latest episode of GAW TV, Mickie James spoke about the stare-down she was able to have with Trish Stratus in the Royal Rumble.

Fans will fondly remember the moment from the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, which saw the two legends have a moment together in the ring, linking back to their iconic rivarly. It’s a decision that might have seemed obvious to put into the match, but James admitted they really had to fight in order to make it become a reality.

“Listen, I will say that we were never even supposed to be in the ring together, so it was almost like we had to fight to even be in the ring. I was gonna get eliminated well before Trish ever came out and I was like, ‘I really feel like we’re missing a really special moment of us being in the ring together, having this moment’ and it was totally like kind of blasé as like, ‘I honestly don’t think people are gonna remember, okay’ and then it was like, ‘Okay, we’ll get you two in the ring together’ and so we got in the ring together but I’m like, ‘Okay, if we get in the ring together but there’s not — I’m just gonna bump and feed when she comes in?’ And there’s not this moment which I was like, ‘That’s the moment. I don’t need to bump and feed. Why don’t we just wait for this moment?’ You know how it goes. Get to that but I was like, I couldn’t believe — I couldn’t believe and then it made me think for a second, because we always wanna believe that what we’ve done has meant something to a group of fans, but I honestly felt like, ‘Okay, am I just being egotistic or delusional that I think that this moment is gonna be really special and that we’re not capitalizing?’ I get that you have to build other stories and make sure those stories get over, but I think that it’s like, why would you miss out on something that is so special with the fans in a match that is so special to the fans? As far as being the females’ first Royal Rumble.”

James went on to discuss how it was similar to the fact that the women have had to fight for everything they’ve ever gotten in the industry to this point.