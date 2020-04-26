Mickie James Comments On Her WWE Return: “I Want To Win The Championship”

“I feel really good at moments. I’m due to return. I felt I was so, so close to getting ready to be cleared, and then obviously my timing, per usual, is impeccable,” she began. “But, I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s a blessing.’ I feel like everything is always, you never know. There’s a reason for everything. So, I’ve just been kind of still steadily rehabbing because even now and I’m just nine months or whatever it is post-surgery, I can tell within myself where perhaps my hamstring isn’t as strong as my other one and they are not completely equal so if I have more time in my own right to continue to heal and recover and build to come back, I’d rather come back at 110 percent than 90.”

However, she did continue on to discuss her plans for when she does return, admitting that she hopes to become a champion once more in WWE as she then listed several people that she’d like to work with when she does get back.

“I want to win the championship one at least one last time,” she said. “There [are three brands.]I feel like I have a little bit of an affinity to Raw because I started my career on Raw and I feel like I’ve done some amazing work on Raw and that I wasn’t on SmackDown very long. The first time around, I worked with Michelle McCool and Layla over on SmackDown with my first run. I found it ironic because I came back on SmackDown with Alexa [Bliss], so that was cool. So you know, it’s obviously… It’s different.”

She continued, “I feel like I could have a hell of a match with Becky [Lynch]. I love what Bayley’s doing right now. I always look at it in that element of the story of like, ‘okay, where would I fit in in that story?’ Because that’s where it is for me. It’s not just about the matches or like, oh ‘what belt would you want to go for?’ Like that’s not the key element of that. It’s more about the story and what type of ride could I take [fans]on to never forget and have that match and that story go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. Because you know why? It wasn’t that it was the greatest match, maybe, that they’ve ever seen in their life but it made them feel genuine emotion. That’s where the money is and that is what I want.”