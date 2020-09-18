Mickie James Confirms What Happened In Her Raw Title Match With Asuka

WWE Superstar Mickie James recently sat down with Alex McCarthy at talkSPORT.com in order to clarify what happened in her recent match with Asuka over the Raw Women’s title.

The final seconds of the bout were steeped in controversy, at least before reports began to clear up an otherwise awkward situation. James was trapped in the champion’s signature hold when the referee mysteriously called for the bell without any visual confirmation of a pinfall or submission.

James confirmed reports from PWInsider.com and other outlets claiming that the ref stopped the match because those in charge thought she had possibly suffered a concussion. As it turns out, the future Hall of Famer is just really good at selling…