WWE
Mickie James Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend & Doesn’t Plan On Retiring
Mickie James spoke about being branded a wrestling legend as she discussed her future within the industry.
James was interviewed by The Travel Wins podcast where she spoke about being part of WWE Raw Legends Night earlier in the year, branded as one of the legends. She admitted that she doesn’t see herself as that, but it’s a huge honor for her.
“Well, I was just announced to come back for — and it’s so weird to say, to come back for the legends show in January, the first episode in January of Monday Night Raw so next week. But, it’s weird to say that out loud, like the legends show. I’m like, ‘Am I a legend? I don’t know.’ It’s funny because some of the co-workers and younger girls will say that in joking and I’ve said it in jest of like, ‘Oh yeah, legend Mickie James, ha, ha, ha’ but never not real life like where I thought of myself — I don’t think of myself as a legend, because when I think ‘legend’, I think of the people that I look up to who I think of as legends. So it’s just weird. It’s a weird space where I’m like, ‘Oh, wait, they’re serious. You’re serious? Okay, I’m a legend.’ It’s amazing and I’m grateful and it’s a huge honor but at the same time it’s weird to say. To even speak it out loud I’m like, ‘Oh, so strange.’”
She then went on to talk about how long she plans on staying in the industry, where James claimed she’s never going to retire.
“Well it’s just like I don’t think I’ll ever retire from the wrestling business because I love it so much, I will always be a contributor in some capacity, somewhere because I just love it and I’m passionate about it and I’m good at it. I’ve dedicated a lot of my life to cultivating this craft and to being the best, the best that I could be so I don’t think once it’s in your blood like that, it’s like uh… I don’t know that we’re really ever — we might be retired from professionally going out there and doing that physical sport but as far it being a part of our lives in some capacity, I think if you have a love and passion for something, you’ll never stop doing it to some level. Even if it’s like coaching the local kids team. Like you’ll still find yourself dabbling in it somehow because you love it too much. You can’t not.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
WWE
Josh Barnett Reveals If He Would Work For WWE
Josh Barnett recently discussed whether or not he would accept a contract offer if WWE provided one to him.
Barnett spoke with Rick Bassman on the ‘Talking Tough’ show, and he said he was open to the idea of working with WWE, as long as he could continue Bloodsport on the side.
“Sure, let’s talk terms and as long as I get to keep doing Bloodsport on the side, we’re good. I have a relationship with Paul [Levesque] as it is because I’ve just got, as they say in the business, ‘my boys’ over in WWE so I talk to him, I talk to [William] Regal, I talk to those guys when needed. I trained Shayna Baszler from the ground up as a professional wrestler, and I manage her so I got her in the WWE. Both Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are over there and then guys like Timothy Thatcher who I’ve worked with a lot, he’s also now in the WWE and there’s a few other folks who I’ve just had time a little bit with on the mat who I’ve worked with but they’re not maybe exactly my boys but I keep an eye on ‘em just to make sure they’re doing well and I’d love to steal even a few — I’d love to steal a bunch of ‘em actually to use for Bloodsport. I mean Bobby Lashley, come on. That guy, not only is he one of my boys, but the fact that he’s champion now only makes absolute complete sense to me because he is one of the best guys in that company and he’s tougher than sh*t in real life, he’s a solid fighter in real life, he’s great. I cornered him as he’s winning belts so it’s great to see him holding the belt in that WWE ring like he should.”
During the interview, Barnett spoke specifically about Jessamyn Duke and he believes that she has plenty of talent ad she could carve out a real opportunity for herself.
“I mean, it’s really just up to her [if she wants to make it to the top of WWE]. She had her elbows fixed essentially so, years of training and fighting, debris and stuff like that in the elbow joints which that’s pretty common. So it wasn’t a very complicated surgery but they went in there and cleaned some stuff up and honestly, I think Jessamyn, even MMA to pro wrestling is one of those people of untapped potential and so I know and yeah, I’m bias, but I’ve seen not just under my eye in the gym but even in some moments out there of what I caught of her in NXT and doing stuff around that. She has some — this latent energy just waiting to get out and so it’s also a matter of what does she want to do with it and people need to understand that you can be really talented at something and also decide that that’s — I don’t wanna go down that path to that degree because it doesn’t — it’s not as fulfilling as I hoped it to be, even though the talent is there, so whether you choose to go that way or not, just be true to yourself so, she just needs to figure out how to allow that to happen and it’s not easy in an environment like the WWE because there’s a lot of cooks in kitchen all the time and it can be tough to know where you can have that freedom to do what you need to do, and I think that if she really wants to rise to the upper echelon, she could do that for sure. She’s got a great look and she has tons of talent that she could put on a display and as a person, she’s a very lovely, caring, a very goofy individual who has a great heart.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
WWE
WWE Reportedly Consider A Two-Day NXT Takeover For WrestleMania 37 Weekend
According to a report, WWE is currently considering the idea of having a two-day WWE NXT Takeover event for the first time in history.
It has already been confirmed that WWE WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event once again this year, but now the black and gold brand could be following suit.
It is currently expected that the next WWE NXT Takeover show will be on 4/8, which is the Thursday before WWE WrestleMania 37, which has been confirmed by PWInsider.com.
However, according to the report, there is talk of that show being a two-night event, with the first part airing on WWE NXT TV on the USA Network the day prior, on Wednesday 4/7, with the second part taking place the next night on the WWE Network.
We must stress, this is not confirmed and is currently just something that is being discussed, and between now and then the plan could change, or not happen at all.
WWE
Bobby Lashley Wants A Woman To Join The Hurt Business
The CEO of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley, is looking to expand the group in the future, as he wants a woman to join them.
While he only just won the WWE Championship earlier this week on WWE Raw by defeating The Miz, Lashley already has his eyes on the future of the group. Lashley told Complex that The Hurt Business is hoping to add a female member in the future, even hinting that they have some names in mind.
“We want dominance and a legacy. That’s what we want. Another thing that we talked about, we don’t even know if we want to go there, but I’ll throw this out: Is there a female that’s going to join the group? We thought about that. We have some definite names and if we did go that route, I think we’re all in agreeance of who we would love to have a part of us. Can’t really say right now, but that’s something that’s [on the way]. So we’re trying to play with it, so we’re coming at all different angles.”
Currently, The Hurt Business is dominating in WWE, with Lashley holding the WWE Championship while Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander hold the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Interestingly, Lashley also revealed this week that Apollo Crews was almost a member of the group when it was first being formed.
Chris Jericho Reveals He Is Going To Be A Commentator On A New AEW Show
Mickie James Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend & Doesn’t Plan On Retiring
Josh Barnett Reveals If He Would Work For WWE
Tony Khan Reveals Anthony Bowens Is Dealing With A Knee Injury
WWE Reportedly Consider A Two-Day NXT Takeover For WrestleMania 37 Weekend
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor vs Roderick Strong, Women’s Tag Team Title Defense & More
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite Results: Final Stop Before Revolution, SHAQ In Action, Women’s Eliminator Finals
-
AEW1 day ago
Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution
-
WWE1 day ago
Chris Jericho Comments On If AEW Is Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
-
WWE1 day ago
Sonya Deville Discusses If She Will Return To The Ring
-
AEW1 day ago
SHAQ Takes Monster Bump Through Two Tables, Jade Cargill Scores The Win
-
WWE1 day ago
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into The WWE HOF
-
AEW16 hours ago
CM Punk Shoots Down AEW Revolution Appearance: “I Think They Should Focus On Who They Have”