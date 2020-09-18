Mickie James Explains The Finish Between Her & Asuka From WWE Raw

On WWE Raw this week Mickie James challenged Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, which ended in a rather strange manner.

The match ended abruptly without any pinfall or submission, with the official deciding to end the match as he felt Mickie couldn’t continue. However, when speaking with TalkSPORT, the WWE veteran discussed how she felt that it could continue, but the referee was trying to ensure she was safe.

“I honestly don’t know. I rolled back to count – one, two – there was no count. So she obviously went to go and lock back in the Asuka lock and I think in those moments, here’s the thing: it is a dangerous sport. “We have to be very careful. The refs do their job and kind of their job is to protect us and make sure it never goes too far or no one ever gets hurt. So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn’t continue and that’s unfortunate for me. I felt like I could continue and it’s an unfortunate loss. But, it’s not a real loss let’s face it. It was the final decision, what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!”

Despite the referee calling an end, she did appreciate things from his perspective and how people have to be careful now with concussions.