Mickie James Frustrated Following Her Comeback Match: “I Feel Awful”

Mickie James had her first on-screen WWE match since WWE WrestleMania 35 this week but came up short against Natalya.

Mickie James was defeated via count-out after a distraction from Lana allowed Natalya to knock her down to the floor. After the match, the WWE veteran expressed her frustration to WWE’s YouTube channel.

“I feel awful, I feel awful,” James responded when Schreiber asked how she’s feeling. “And not because I’m hurt, I feel better than ever. You know, I’ve been off for a year and a half, off of WWE television. I’ve been away, I’ve been at home, I’ve been rehabbing, I’ve been working my butt off, to get back, and not just to get back but to get better than ever. I come back… and I come back with these goals, and to reclaim who I am in this business, and to really build my legacy, and the first person I run into is someone who I considered a sister, someone who I considered a locker room leader. A fellow veteran, and someone that helped pass the torch, and lead the future, and she’s completely been blindsided by Lana and this obsession with social media, and whatever else… that it’s completely blown my mind. “I didn’t expect to lose my first match back, I didn’t expect to come back and have someone who I considered a fellow veteran act like a 20 year old. My nieces have TikTok, they’re 13… come on. I don’t even know what to say. I don’t even know what to say, I’m so frustrated, honestly. Just gonna have to go home, reset, re-focus…” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

It’s worth noting that James wasn’t given an entrance and her match was dominated by Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe arguing at ringside, which led to a lot of fans voicing their frustrations online.