Mickie James Officially Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

WWE has officially confirmed that Mickie James will be making her return to television tonight on WWE Raw as she returns from injury.

While it isn’t confirmed exactly what she will be doing on the show, meaning it isn’t guaranteed she will be wrestling, the WWE veteran will be back tonight. This will mark her first time on WWE Raw in over year after she suffered a torn ACL back in June 2019 at a WWE live event.

Mickie James was used as a commentator on WWE’s Main Event and she has actually been cleared to return to the ring since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, with James just waiting for WWE to provide the right moment.

Mickie James would certainly be a welcomed addition to WWE’s women’s division right now, bringing her experience to a division that is on fire at the moment.

WWE’s official message reads as follows: