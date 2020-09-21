Mickie James Reflects On Her Return & Nick Aldis’ Run With NWA

Alex McCarthy recently spoke with Mickie James for Inside The Ropes where she reflected on her recent return to WWE.

Her return match took place several weeks ago against Natalya, but despite the work she was doing in the ring, WWE focused on an argument between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe at ringside. Mickie spoke about the situation and whether or not it had bothered her, as well as how hard she has worked to get back.

“Of course it did (bother her) because I feel like I had been gone at that point about a year-and-a-half with my injury and working hard and to come back and do commentary and try to learn some stuff behind the scenes. It’s all about growing for me and I want to learn as much as I can because I love the business, I love every aspect of it, I want to know all about it and that’s a whole different dynamic as a wrestler you don’t study. “I was working hard to come back because I recognise too where I am at in my life, I have been in the locker room for so long, I debuted 15 years ago on WWE television, so I have grown so much as a performer and I really love trying to help anyone, at least anyone who wants my help. I love the ability to be able to o that, but I also know my son’s five, I want to be able to go when he’s playing soccer, baseball, football, I don’t want to be in the ring five years from now full time. I did want to come back to WWE this one last run when I came back after the Asuka match to do something monumental to be like “okay, that’s who Mickie James is and she always was.” I didn’t even think I would get the chance to come back to WWE in the first place because you never know. I don’t think I have carved out a little thing just for myself, just for Mickie James.”

Mickie then spoke about her husband, Nick Aldis and his work with the NWA, discussing how proud she is of his achievements.

“It’s amazing, I’m so proud of him. Not only to be able to after he left IMPACT and be able to do all of that. There was a bit of uncertainty for him too because he was like, “what next?” To be able to take the NWA, there’s always been made love for the NWA brand and the championships, but it had become a brand there were the pockets of NWA here and there, a couple of little things but they weren’t truly working together like it used to. So, it was really cool to see Billy take that risk and to pick Nick, and Nick is so passionate and he has really dedicated himself to try and build this brand with Billy. I just think they’ve done a great job the stuff on the 10 pounds of gold series was awesome and original.”

