Mickie James Returning To The Ring On WWE Raw Next Week

It appears that WWE veteran, Mickie James will be making her in-ring return on WWE Raw next week following her return from injury.

Mickie James made her official return this week on the red brand with a backstage interview. However, she was quickly interrupted by Lana and Natalya as the ladies talked trash to each other.

This now appears to be Mickie’s first official feud since returning to the company and she is expected to go one on one with Natalya next week on WWE Raw, as was teased by WWE’s Twitter account.