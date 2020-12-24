Mickie James Reveals She Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend

Mickie James shared a post on her blog this week where she revealed that she doesn’t see herself as a legend of wrestling.

Mickie was announced as one of the WWE Legends for the upcoming Legends Night on WWE Raw, which will take place on January 4. She tweeted out that she cannot wait to do something, #Legendary.

As announced on #Wweraw I will see you & all my friends on @WWE #LegendsNight only on @USA_Network !!! I can’t wait to do something… well everything… #Legendary as I do! 💋https://t.co/lhG02yzjhl — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 24, 2020

But despite that, in a post on her blog, MickieJames.com, Mickie admitted she doesn’t consider herself to be a ‘legend.’