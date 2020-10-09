Mickie James Reveals She’s Sidelined With A Broken Nose

Mickie James has revealed that she is currently out of action once again after suffering a broken nose recently.
On her GAW TV YouTube channel, the WWE veteran revealed that her nose was broken during a match recently, although she didn’t name which one. However, she did state that because of that she’s out of action for a few weeks now.
“So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a couple weeks. Unfortunately that sucks… It wasn’t severe. It wasn’t like my nose was blasted across my face. It was more like a curve and I can’t breath out the one side and I’ll be honest, I thought it was gonna be a lot more painful, to get it fixed. It was more like pressure to get it fixed. It honestly feels like I have this sinus pressure headache, kind of allergy for the last couple of weeks. My nose was dislocated in a way that my cartilage was dislocated away from my nasal cavity so they had to relocate it back,” James said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)