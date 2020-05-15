Mickie James Teases A WWE Return To Challenge Asuka

Asuka has been WWE Raw Women’s Champion for less than one week, but it would appear that she already has targets on her back.

Even though she is currently out of action, WWE veteran Mickie James has made it perfectly clear that she wants a shot at Asuka and her title. James took to Twitter to make it clear she’s never been given anything, as Asuka was with the title.

She went on to state she’d be happy to come over and take it from her, potentially teasing a match between them.

Come to think of it @WWEAsuka I’ve NEVER been handed anything in @WWE before, especially a 🏆#WWE Championship… EVER! 🍀 😈 I’d be happy to come OVER & rightfully TAKE it from you. This time you wouldn’t be so lucky. I got your beat, raise you a sweet solo, now let’s duet!😜💋 https://t.co/HG9b09uRjc — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 14, 2020

Asuka didn’t waste any time in responding to her challenger either, making it very clear she is open to the challenge.

Mickie James has been out of action since July of 2019 after undergoing knee surgery. She did some brief work on WWE’s Main Event on commentary and she is actually listed to the WWE SmackDown roster at the moment.