Midwest Independent Wrestler Dan The Dad Tests Positive For COVID-19

Midwest independent wrestler Dan the Dad confirmed in a post on Twitter this afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no outward symptoms.

Dan competed for Glory Pro Wrestling last weekend during the massive Collective event in Indianapolis, taking part in a triple threat tag team match to crown new United Glory tag team champions.

“I plan on taking a rapid test first thing tomorrow to be sure that the results were accurate and quarantine for two weeks regardless of the second result,” Dan said in a statement.

“In being proactive, I contacted the other promoters and many of the people I came into contact with over the last weekend to make them aware of the situation. I want to assure you every show at The Collective was carried out with the utmost concern for safety and those protocols remained in place throughout the weekend.”