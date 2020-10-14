Midwest Independent Wrestler Dan The Dad Tests Positive For COVID-19

Midwest independent wrestler Dan the Dad confirmed in a post on Twitter this afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no outward symptoms.
Dan competed for Glory Pro Wrestling last weekend during the massive Collective event in Indianapolis, taking part in a triple threat tag team match to crown new United Glory tag team champions.
“I plan on taking a rapid test first thing tomorrow to be sure that the results were accurate and quarantine for two weeks regardless of the second result,” Dan said in a statement.
“In being proactive, I contacted the other promoters and many of the people I came into contact with over the last weekend to make them aware of the situation. I want to assure you every show at The Collective was carried out with the utmost concern for safety and those protocols remained in place throughout the weekend.”
Please read. Please get tested whether you experience symptoms or not. Thank you pic.twitter.com/tL65MvDAy2
— Dan the Dad (@ThanksDanTheDad) October 14, 2020