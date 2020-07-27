Mike Bennett Admits He Considered Retirement After WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar, Mike Bennett recently spoke with the ROH Strong podcast where he admitted he had actually considered retiring from wrestling.

While Mike Bennett and his wife, Maria Kanellis were part of WWE’s releases following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett had previously requested to leave three times, admitting that he had enough.

“I had asked for my release three times already, one of them was public,” Bennett explained. “The only reason I went public was that they wouldn’t grant it to me, and I was fed up.”

The time in WWE clearly drained him, as he admitted that following the release, he had considered retiring from wrestling completely.

“I don’t know if it’s a mix of emotions with the pandemic mixed with WWE sucking the ever-living life out of me and making me absolutely hate professional wrestling.” Bennett said. “There was a good two month stretch where I had made up my mind to not want to wrestle anymore.”

However, that is thankfully not happening and Bennett explained he is eager to get back in the ring and remind everyone of what he is capable from bell to bell.

“I want to go and have the matches I know I’m capable of, I want to go and tear it down,” Bennett explained. “I just want to be a professional wrestler; I spent the last three years as a sports-entertainer, and I thought I would like it and I absolutely hated it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)