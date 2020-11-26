Mike Bennett Discusses His Return To Ring Of Honor

Mike Bennett shocked the world this week when he returned to Ring Of Honor, and he recently discussed his decision to return.
Bennett returned this week to help his former ROH tag team partner, Matt Taven from being attacked by Bateman and Vincent, with the former Kingdom members hugging at the end of the show.
Bennett then sat down with Taven to discuss exactly why he has chosen to come back to Ring Of Honor.
“Coming back, I’ve noticed that I’m a big fan of the sport of professional wrestling. I’m a student, I’m a fan. So I’ve been watching Ring of Honor for as long as I can remember and especially when I left I kept tabs on you. I’ve always kept tabs on you because that’s what friends do, that’s what family does. The one thing that just kept coming back to me, coming back to me, coming back to me was there’s something missing with Matt. There’s something not there, there’s something I feel like I could help with and it wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the ring. It wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the gym. It wasn’t anything else except for the fact you needed someone to have your back and I made sure I had your back… I don’t take things for granted anymore. When I first started here, a part of me felt like everything should just come to me. Everything should just be given to me. But you realize that, as you go through, that’s not how life works. That’s damn sure not how Ring Of Honor works. Ring Of Honor is just like life. You have to work your ass off to get what you want,” Bennett said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)