mike Bennett
Photo Credit: WWE YouTube

Mike Bennett Encourages Wrestlers To Appreciate Fans: “The Fans Are Your Lifeblood”

Mike Bennett has recently taken to social media in order to urge his fellow wrestlers to treat their fans better in the future.

Benett, who challenged for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship recently took to Twitter and told his fellow wrestlers to interact with their fans and talk to them. He pushed that the days of calling fans marks is now over.