Mike Bennett has recently taken to social media in order to urge his fellow wrestlers to treat their fans better in the future.
Benett, who challenged for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship recently took to Twitter and told his fellow wrestlers to interact with their fans and talk to them. He pushed that the days of calling fans marks is now over.
Dear Wrestlers,
Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such. 🙏🏻
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) September 20, 2020