Mike Bennett Reflects On His WWE Run: “I Had A Bad Run”

Mike Bennett recently conducted a detailed interview with WrestlingInc.com where he discussed his time with WWE.

His run with WWE certainly didn’t quite go to plan, and Bennett reflected on that time period, admitting he feels that his name has been devalued from what it was prior to joining the company.

“I was kind of living in obscurity on 205 [Live] and random shots here RAW and doing weird angles on RAW and stuff on SmackDown. I’m very self aware in the sense that I know when I got released, I had an uphill battle because I spent the last three years with my name kind of being devalued at WWE. So now it’s like, I wasn’t in the same boat as like Rusev was where he had a good run at WWE.

“I had a bad run at WWE, and so what I’m banking on is that people remember me pre-WWE and the stuff that I did then. So I kind of have to spend the next year or so refreshing people of like, no, this is what I’m capable of doing. This is what I can do. So if your company wants someone like me, let me show you what I can do, and so that’s kind of how I’ve been approaching.”