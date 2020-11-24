Mike Bennett Returns To Ring Of Honor

Mike Bennett is back in Ring Of Honor! The former WWE Superstar has returned to ROH during the most recent television episode.

At the very end of the show, Bennett hit the ring to make a surprise return to the promotion as he saved his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Bateman and Vincent.

The two men have a huge history together as part of The Kingdom from 2014-2015 and are actually former ROH Tag Team Champions together. The show ended with them embracing, and it seems that fans can expect another run from them in the future.

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1331037315913814018?s=20