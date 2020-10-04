Mike Bennett Reveals Original Plans To Join The WWE NXT Roster

Things didn’t quite work out in WWE for Mike Bennett, but he recently revealed that his original plans were different than what happened.

Mike Bennett debuted on the WWE main roster alongside his wife, Maria, but that wasn’t the original plan. Bennett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc.com that he was set to join WWE NXT first, but due to the money he was offered, things quickly changed.

“Originally, that’s where I was supposed to go, but in all fairness, I’ll be brutally honest. They reached out to me, and they offered me way less money than Impact was offering me at that time,” Bennett revealed. “So I was like, ‘I can’t for my family.’ I can’t take less money and move to Florida. I was like, ‘Impact was telling me I could stay where I was, and they would pay me more.’ It logically didn’t make sense to me, and so when I told them no, I just couldn’t take that, they then called me back. “And they said, ‘well, we can pay you what we pay the main roster guys, but then you got to go to the main roster,’ and I said, ‘that’s fine.’ I was like, ‘I’ll still go to NXT.’ It didn’t logically, from a business standpoint, make sense to me. So it was talked about, NXT, but then instantly, it was like, ‘well if we’re paying you what we pay the main roster guys, we just have to put you on the main roster.’ I mean obviously, at that time, NXT wasn’t on USA and wasn’t kind of viewed in the way it is now, but I would have definitely gone to NXT.”

Bennett then went on to admit he wishes he had gone to the black and gold brand because he enjoyed a great relationship with Triple H during his time in WWE.