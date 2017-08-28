Mike Bennett Addiction Recovery Correction

– As noted, Maria Kanellis, posted several photos on her Instagram account of husband Mike Bennett’s recovery from prescription drug addiction.

In a correction, that photo was from months ago, not from this week. We apologize for the error. Mike took Twitter and posted the following update on his recovery and that he is now two months clean.

WOW. @MariaLKanellis put a up post earlier about my recovery.The show of support has been unreal. I'm almost 2 months clean & feel amazing🙌🏻 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 28, 2017

Mike’s wife, Maria Kanellis said the following:

This was the first week of my husband’s recovery from prescription drugs. This was the hardest week of my life. People try and give advice or you can read every book but the truth is there is no right way for a person to get clean. My husband was addicted to prescription drugs and I didn’t know. You blame yourself. You blame the business. You blame God. But, anyone can become addicted. No one is safe. A glamorous job doesn’t protect you from addiction. It truly makes you wonder about everyone around you. Is that person hurting? What’s that person’s story? In these photos you see Mike in the hospital, finding his appetite, trying to workout, having a match for the first time at WWE, and playing with my niece with the marks from the Clonidine patch the hospital gave him still on his arm. Addicts don’t look like the people in the movies sometimes. They are just people that took a road they shouldn’t have. Mike is doing great. He channeled all that energy into working out and being healthy. Mike wanted to quit. Now, as we move forward even though the road is hard. It’s the right road. I love you, My Friend. WE believe in you. You are a hero to so many. Keep Fighting. Keep Pushing. Be the Miracle.

