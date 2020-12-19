Ring of Honor
Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks
Mike Bennett has a hairline fracture in his ankle.
Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous in a tag team match this Friday night at Ring of Honor’s year end Final Battle pay-per-view, but the victory apparently did not come without a price.
“I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from Final Battle,” Bennett wrote on Twitter this weekend. “I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”
The Righteous attacked Bennett after their match at Final Battle, targeting his ankle with a wooden block and a steel chair.
I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020
Results
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain
Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ
ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain
Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain
There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.
RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.
Ring of Honor
Four Stars Pulled From ROH Final Battle After Pre-Travel COVID Testing
Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido, Flamita, EC3 and Kenny King have all been pulled from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view on December 18 after pre-travel screening for COVID-19.
“All four performers are doing well and resting at home,” the company wrote in a statement on their website. “ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.”
Ring of Honor has been extremely cautious since returning to action earlier this year. All talent scheduled to appear must undergo testing prior to flying in, and those who pass undergo a second round of testing before being placed into a heavily structured “bubble” for several days before the event(s).
Bandido and Flamita were originally advertised to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Rey Horus against Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery. EC3 was also booked to wrestle Jay Briscoe.
ROH Final Battle airs on pay-per-view and FITE TV on Friday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET. It was recently announced that hour one will air free as a pre-show on YouTube, FITE, Honor Club and Facebook.
Ring of Honor
First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free
Just a week out from one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, Ring of Honor announced that the first hour of Final Battle will air for free. “Hour One” will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and STIRR from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, while the full pay-per-view will stream on Honor Club and FITE.
Advertised for the free first hour is Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods in a four-way match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later in the night.
Ten matches are now official for the four-hour event. The updated match card is listed below.
Ring of Honor Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Brody King
ROH Tag Team Championship
Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO & Mark Briscoe
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship
MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus) (c) vs. Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon
ROH Television Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. the winner of the Four Corners Survival match
Four Corners Survival Match for ROH TV Title Match (Hour One)
Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods
Pure Rules Tag Team Match
Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous (Vincent Marseglia & Bateman)
Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson
