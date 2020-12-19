Mike Bennett Suffers Hairline Ankle Fracture, Out Six Weeks

Mike Bennett has a hairline fracture in his ankle.

Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous in a tag team match this Friday night at Ring of Honor’s year end Final Battle pay-per-view, but the victory apparently did not come without a price.

“I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from Final Battle,” Bennett wrote on Twitter this weekend. “I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner.”

The Righteous attacked Bennett after their match at Final Battle, targeting his ankle with a wooden block and a steel chair.