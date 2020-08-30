Mike Bennett To Challenge For NWA World Title At 9/15 ‘Prime Time Live’ PPV Debut

Mike Bennett will make his return to pro wrestling after a five month absence, and looks to make an immediate statement with one of the biggest matches of his career.

Bennett, who was released from WWE in April along with dozens of others, will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on 9/15 in the main event of the United Wrestling Network’s Prime Time Live debut!

Prime Time Live, a collaboration between UWN and the National Wrestling Alliance, will mark the first major weekly wrestling pay-per-view series since TNA restructured their business in 2004. Each show will be available through traditional pay-per-view and FITE TV.

The pairing of Bennett and Aldis is an interesting match-up. In one corner there’s a champion who hasn’t been able to defend his title since January, up against a guy who may have more to prove than anyone in that group of April releases, in a situation where they both basically have to show up.