Mike Chioda Comments On His WWE Release: “I Am So Proud”

Veteran WWE official, Mike Chioda has broken his silence following his WWE release last week, giving his thoughts on the situation via social media.
Mike Chioda was a surprise name on the release list after over 30 years with the company where h has been one of the lead officials, being in charge for many major moments.
He has now commented on his time with WWE, thanking all the fans and fellow co-workers for their work and the messages that they sent following the news.
I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! 35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv! Mike Chioda @WWE
A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE
