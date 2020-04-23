ProWrestling.com
Mike Chioda Comments On His WWE Release: “I Am So Proud”

Veteran WWE official, Mike Chioda has broken his silence following his WWE release last week, giving his thoughts on the situation via social media.

Mike Chioda was a surprise name on the release list after over 30 years with the company where h has been one of the lead officials, being in charge for many major moments.

He has now commented on his time with WWE, thanking all the fans and fellow co-workers for their work and the messages that they sent following the news.