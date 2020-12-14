Mike Chioda Discusses If Referees Should Be Inducted Into WWE’s Hall Of Fame

Legendary WWE official, Mike Chioda recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about a range of topics involving referees. Chioda spoke about whether or not WWE officials should be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in the future, as well as the wrestlers.

“Am I surprised? No, I’m not surprised about the Hall of Fame,” Chioda admitted. “Would I like to see the referees enter the Hall of Fame? Yeah, totally. I was always pitching for Joey Marella for the longest time. He’s done someone incredible matches. He’s done quite a few matches I remember, off my top five at least, including Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan [and] Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Davey Boy ’92 Wembley. Do I think Joey should be inducted? Yeah. I mean, there’s a lot of referees I think that should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Chioda also spoke about the type of contract that WWE officials are actually working on, and what benefits they get from that, and what they still have to pay for.

“They’re not employees. They’re independent sub-contractors,” Chioda revealed. “They’ll get their stuff. The ring crew referees, like I was for 20 years plus, I was a ring crew and referee, I got everything paid for, whether it was per diem, hotels, transportation, gas [and] everything. There are a lot of referees still with WWE that have to pay for their own hotels, cars, food, expenses on the road, health insurance and everything. AEW takes care of health insurance as well too, takes care of a lot.”

Finally, Chioda also discussed how the actual rules are always changing for different matches, making it difficult for the officials.