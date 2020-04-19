Mike Kanellis Reflects On His WWE Release And What He Wants To Do Next

Mike Kanellis and his wife, Maria were part of the recent WWE releases, and he spoke with WrestleTalk about it and what his next goals are.

Mike admitted that while he had previously requested his release, Maria had not and neither of them was hoping to be released during a pandemic.

“I think that’s a hard thing for me to try to explain to people — not to go off-topic — but there are a lot of people who are like, ‘Well he did ask for his release,’ which I did, but my wife never did and I want to get that clear, my wife was happy to stay there,” Kanellis revealed. “But it’s like, you think in the back of your head, ‘Yes I did ask for my release,’ but no one wants to be released in the middle of a pandemic. You ask for your release when you think you can go and do other things. I asked for my release because I wasn’t working and I wanted to work.”

Mike then went on to discuss what he is hoping to do in the future, choosing two things in particular with what he hopes to do.

“I would love to do a singles run at New Japan and I would love to team up with [Matt] Taven again. To me, those are the two coolest things.”