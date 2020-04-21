Mike & Maria Kanellis Launching New ‘Non-Essential Wrestlers’ Podcast

Mike and Maria Kanellis-Bennett are getting back into the podcast game. The couple announced a new series called “Non-Essential Wrestlers” in a video released tonight during Monday Night Raw.

This is not the first time the recently released WWE Superstars have entered the audio world. While working in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2014, they hosted a podcast called “Mike & Maria In Wonderland”, which ran 23 episodes featuring interviews with Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, Tommaso Ciampa and more.