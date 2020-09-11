Mike Rotunda And Sarah Stock Both Reportedly Released By WWE

After Gerald Brisco confirmed his release from WWE, it was reported that both Mike Rotunda and Sarah Stock have also been let go by the company

PWInsider has reported that Mike Rotunda, has also been let go from the company. Rotunda is well known as the in-ring performer, IRS, and is also the father of both Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. He has been working as an agent/producer since 2006 and was on furlough since April when WWE initially made cutbacks due to COVID-19.

That isn’t the only release though as Fightful Select reports Sarah Stock, known as Sarita during her in-ring career, has also been let go. She has been an agent/producer for several years and was also furloughed earlier in the year.