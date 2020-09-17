Mike Rotunda Compares Bo Dallas & Bray Wyatt: “Bo Is Actually A Better Worker”

After being released by WWE, Mike Rotunda has reflected on his time with the company and compared his two sons, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

When talking with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Rotunda compared his two sons and admitted that Bo Dallas is actually the better worker out of the two.

“Bray has been a world champion a few times, and I’m sure he will do it again. Bo has been a tag team champion and has a lot of ability. Even his brother, Bray, will tell you that is Bo is actually a better worker. I can tell you that Bo has a lot of ability, and WWE needs to figure out a way to capitalize on that and enhance his career,” said Rotunda.”

Rotunda then went on to talk about how creative Bray is, discussing his two major characters and admitted he didn’t even know The Fiend was happening until he saw it with everyone else.

“Bray has a very creative mind and came up with most of the character himself. However, creative did help in it, and gave him some inputs. As for the Firefly Fun House version of Bray, I believe that character was inspired by Mr. Rogers. To be honest, I thought the original Bray Wyatt character was truly out of the box because nobody had seen anything like that. He pulled it off brilliantly. “Honestly, I didn’t even know he was going to do the Fiend stuff. All of sudden, I was watching it on TV and was a new fan just like everyone else. Despite working for the same company, we would go for a month without being on the same show.”

Finally, Mike Rotunda discussed his time coming to an end in WWE, admitting he was perfectly fine with it at this point in his life.