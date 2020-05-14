All Elite Wrestling has announced that boxing icon Mike Tyson will make an appearance at their upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 23rd.

Tyson will present the TNT Championship to the winner of the tournament finals match between the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Of course, this is not the first time the “Baddest Man on the Planet” has stepped into the wrestling ring.

Tyson was famously the special guest enforcer for the main event of WrestleMania XIV between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, dropping HBK with a post-match knock-out punch in one of the most replayed moments in WWE history.

AEW has made a habit of bringing major names in to christen inaugural champions. Bret “The Hitman” Hart made a surprise showing at the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view to present the title for the very first time.