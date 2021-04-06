AEW
All Elite Wrestling Announces Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite
Mike Tyson is returning to AEW!
All Elite Wrestling issued a press release this afternoon announcing that boxing icon Mike Tyson will make a special appearance on the promotion’s flagship series AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday night on TNT.
Tyson was a major part of the beginning of pro-wrestling’s Attitude Era, acting as the special enforcer for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIV. He has been a member of the WWE Hall of Fame since 2012.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there were no fans in attendance for his first appearances in an AEW ring in May 2020. He was a guest at AEW Double or Nothing and fought with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle on Dynamite the following week.
AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement:
“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week. It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”
Also announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and JD Drake, plus Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers in one of the most stacked main events in Dynamite history.
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy & Hangman Page In Action
AEW Dark: Elevation Results
April 5, 2021
* * *
Hangman Page def. Bill Collier
Hangman lit his opponent up with chops out of the gate. Collier caught a boot and took him down with a short-arm clothesline, followed by a big running leg drop with a ton of air. Hangman threw him through the ropes and followed with a plancha. Fallaway slam. Standing moonsault. Collier got in a few shots and climbed the ropes, but Hangman caught him with an Avalanche Frankensteiner. Two clotheslines and a Buckshot Lariat for the W.
Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) def. Dean Alexander & Carlie Bravo
The Blonds isolated Dean Alexander right away, trading off headlocks. Alexander found an opening and went after Garrison’s knee. Bravo gave him a Russian leg sweep and they hit stereo dropkicks. Pillman got the tag and took out both with snap powerslams. He dropkicked Bravo through the ropes and rolled him back inside. Garrison put Bravo on his shoulders for an Electric Chair, and Pillman came off the top with a missile dropkick to win. Garrison sold his knee through the finish and was limping after the match. Good stuff.
Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Alex Gracia
Baker cut a promo bragging about being a Death Match wrestler as well as a technical Greco Roman expert. She was so confident she got down on the mat and allowed Gracia the first move. As soon as Gracia touched her Baker caught her in the Lock Jaw, putting on the glove and tapping her out while still cutting a promo.
Dark Order’s 10 def. Danny Limelight
10 took his opponent from post to post bashing his head into the turnbuckles before tossing him around with fallaway slams. Limelight caught him with a drop toehold into the bottom turnbuckle. He started working over 10’s arm using the ropes, and set in with kicks to the arm in the corner. Lots of hammerlock variations, rolling into various pinning combinations. 10 rallied with clotheslines and hit a neckbreaker from the second rope. Big spinebuster. Limelight caught him out of nowhere and tried for an Anaconda Vice, but 10 reversed into a backslide pin for a nearfall. 10 set up for a powerbomb, but Limelight reversed into a triangle choke on the mat. 10 started to fade but rallied with brutal forearm shots to break the hold. He locked on a Full Nelson and ragdolled his opponent mercilessly until the ref called for the bell. This was great. Run this back on Dynamite.
Big Swole def. Jazmin Allure
This was a short one with Swole targeting the back, whipping Allure from ring apron to barricade over and over again. She continued to stomp on the back and applied a Camel Clutch, but released it to hit a dropkick to the back. Allure caught her with clotheslines and a seated dropkick for two. She rushed the corner but got caught with a hard unirange slam. Swole applied a modified Texas Cloverleaf and sat down on the hold to get the submission win.
Michael Nakazawa def. Vary Morales
Nakazawa came out in his producer gear and wasted time pretending to have a conversation over the headset. Vary caught him with an armdrag and some quick offense before taking things to the mat. He tried to come off the ropes but Nakazawa crotched him and rocked him up and down. After a beat, Vary shook off a headlock and rallied with a dive to the outside. He ran right into a hard elbow in the corner. Nakazawa speared him and hit a Tombstone slam.
Lance Archer def. Baron Black
Archer attacked his opponent from behind during the entrances. Black threw some ineffectual chops before Archer tackled the hell out of him and stomped a mudhole in the corner. Archer stalked him around the ring with heavy chops and a clothesline to the back of the neck. He started throwing closed fists until the ref threatened to DQ him. Black tried to rally with more forearms, chops and a shoulder tackle, and finally staggered the big man. Archer simply swatted him out of the air and hit a crucifix bomb to win.
Ryo Mizunami def. Tesha Price
Mizunami started with shoulder tackles and scoop slams, but got a bit too cocky. Price did every cheap move in the books, going after the hair, eyes, etc. Ryo lit her up with machine gun chops in the corner, but Price grabbed her arm and bit down hard. Price followed with a handspring kick and a bulldog for two. She tried a Full Nelson, but Mizunami powered out and took her head off with a lariat. Powerslam. A trio of running guillotine leg drops. She went for the Torture Rack but Price gouged the eyes and hit a sunset flip pin for two. Ryo caught her with a huge spear to win.
Max Caster def. Colt Cabana
Caster won with a roll-up off a distraction finish when Bowens got on the apron and threw a chain across the ring to Evil Uno. Cabana took a drop toehold into the boom box leading to the roll-up. Caster worked the arm early and often, and controlled quite a bit of the offense.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party def. Adam Priest & Ryzin & D3 & Fuego Del Sol
There wasn’t much to this one. It started with a brawl and Team Hardy isolated D3, mobbing him in a 4-on-1 beatdown for a few minutes. He eventually got the hot tag to Fuego, who gave everyone forearms and sent Private Party crashing into each other with a crazy headscissors combo. Everyone hit the ring and Team Hardy once again cleaned house. Double enzuigiris to Fuego followed by the powerbomb/neckbreaker combo.
Matt Hardy def. Dark Order’s 5
The Dark Order came out during entrances but left 5 on his own. Hardy hit an early German suplex into the bottom turnbuckle, following with elbows to the back of the head and a choke in the ropes. Running leg drop. 5 rallied with punches but Hardy scooped him up for Snake Eyes and a lariat. The shirt came off, but 5 blocked the Twist of Fate. Hardy went for a crucifix bomb with a Poison Rana in a crazy spot, making both men wobbly. 5 set in with kicks all over the body, and blocked the ToF a second time with a back bridge for two. 5 hit a dropkick in the ropes and a backbreaker, but ran into the Side Effect. He blocked the ToF a third time, but Hardy kicked the second rope into his balls and dropped him with a nasty DDT. Hardy locked on The Leech, a double underhook mounted choke, to get the submission win.
Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky def. Matt & Mike Sydal
The Sydal brothers isolated Sky early on but couldn’t get it going because Mike came in with a bad knee and it quickly became a target. Page and Sky alternated in and out consistently going after the knee for several minutes. Mike nearly caught Sky with an O’Conner roll and made the hot tag to his brother. Matt came in with rapid kicks all over the body and dropped Sky with a Brainbuster for two. Page attacked him from behind and tagged himself in, going to work. Ego’s Edge gets the win without much difficulty.
Matt Cardona Discusses The Difference Between AEW & WWE
Matt Cardona recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed the difference between AEW and WWE from his experience.
Cardona wasn’t part of AEW for long, which he pointed out himself, but he claimed that there was a different vibe, with AEW being a lot more relaxed.
“I mean, I was in AEW for a cup of coffee, but I could tell right away, different atmosphere,” Cardona said.“Totally different vibe, everyone was super cool, super relaxed. Tony Khan — super approachable. Not that Vince isn’t, but Vince, you know, sometimes you’re waiting outside Vince’s office all day and sometimes you might not get to talk to him. As opposed to Tony who you can go like ‘Hey Tony!’ or you text him.
“I think it’s all relative, right? You need to have relationships and that’s on you to make that relationship, whether it be with Tony Khan or Scott D’Amore or Vince McMahon. You need to make that relationship. They’re not going to go out of their way to make a relationship with you, you need to do that. You need to be in their ear and get to the point where you could text them or call them and stuff like that.
“But is the atmosphere different? Yeah, 100 percent. Because WWE, it’s this huge thing and I think almost too micromanaged where AEW is just like letting things happen. You don’t even know, like, who’s running the show, which is a good thing. There’s creative freedom in your matches as opposed to sometimes in WWE where it’s like ‘Oh, you can’t go to the floor tonight.’”
Hangman Page Set To Compete On 4/7 AEW Dynamite
Another match has now been confirmed for the stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week, with Hangman Page set to compete.
Page will be in singles action as he goes one on one with Max Caster, who has requested this match and been granted it by Tony Khan.
Caster was in action on AEW’s Dark: Elevation this week where he scored a win against Dark Order member, Colt Cabana, which marks his third successive win over a member of the group, and now he will take on the factions friend, Hangman Page.
After @PlatinumMax Caster’s win on Elevation, taking him to 7-1 with 3 straight wins over Dark Order members (10, Reynolds, Colt), AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Caster’s request for a bout on #AEWDynamite this week vs. AEW’s #1 ranked wrestler + friend of #DarkOrder, #HangmanPage! pic.twitter.com/hPxfsAJ6Hp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021
It is going to be a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week, with the current card shaping up as follows:
- Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson
- The Bunny vs. Tay Conti
- Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
- The Inner Circle returns
- Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake
