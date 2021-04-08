Mike Tyson & Chris Jericho Squash Their Beef, Inner Circle ‘Back In Black’ For Major Babyface Turn

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson have buried the hatchet!

The “Baddest Man on the Planet” came to the aid of a battered Jericho this evening on AEW Dynamite, saving him from a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of The Pinnacle.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s new faction locked The Inner Circle in their dressing room backstage before dragging Jericho out to the ring and dropping him on his head with a spike piledriver.

Earlier in the night, The Inner Circle made a full babyface turn when Jericho ranted about MJF (aka “My Jerkoff Friend”) and his new friends. In an instantly classic Y2J promo he called Tully Blanchard a “third rate” Horseman, claimed that fans didn’t know FTR’s new names, and mocked Shawn Spears’ ridiculous haircut.

Tyson was advertised for this week’s AEW Dynamite ahead of time, but nobody expected “Iron Mike” to squad up with Jericho. The last time we saw him in an AEW ring he was brawling with the entire Inner Circle, so their reconciliation here was a bit of a surprise.

As previously reported, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will go to war in the first ever Blood & Guts match on the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.