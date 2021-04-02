Connect with us

WWE

Millie McKenzie Makes NXT UK Debut Under New Name; Updated NXT UK Prelude Card

Published

1 hour ago

on

Millie McKenzie has officially arrived in NXT UK as Emilia McKenzie.

After originally competing in the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament in 2018, 20-year-old McKenzie returned to the brand this week to confront current titleholder Kay Lee Ray.


As a result of their confrontation, Emilia McKenzie and Meiko Satomura will team up to face Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn next week during the special NXT UK Prelude event.

Below is the updated lineup for NXT UK Prelude:

NXT UK Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Rampage Brown

Heritage Cup #1 Contender’s Match
Tyler Bate (w/Trent Seven) vs. Noam Dar (w/Sha Samuels)

Meiko Satomura & Emilia McKenzie vs. Kay Lee Ray & Isla Dawn

Plus appearances by Jordan Devlin, A-Kid, Ilja Dragunov, and more

AEW

STF Underground Episode 99 – Taking A Look Back At Dynamite 18 Months Later, Hall Of Fame Conversations, Peacock Editing Content

Published

54 mins ago

on

Apr 1, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 99 of STF Underground!

In this episode, dougEwrestling is gone again and Dan Ryno and Mr. Main Event have taken over to talk about all things wrestling! Here are some of the topics covered:


  • Taking a look at AEW Dynamite 18 months in
    • What’s Gotten Better?
    • What’s Gotten Worse?
  • Does the WWE Hall Of Fame Actually Mean Anything?
  • Should Peacock be editing content from the WWE Network?
  • & Much more!

WWE

Andre Memorial Battle Royal, 4-Way Title Match Announced For 4/9 SmackDown

Published

7 hours ago

on

Apr 1, 2021

By

WWE has announced several WrestleMania-worthy items for a special pre-WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown next week.

A fatal four-way SmackDown Tag Team Championship match will take place as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will defend against The Street Profits, Dominik & Rey Mysterio, and Otis & Chad Gable.


Additionally, the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal will take place with 22 participants announced from both Raw and SmackDown.

It’s also been confirmed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan will have one final confrontation before headlining night two of WrestleMania.

WWE is reportedly pre-taping this SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania week. The April 9th episode will air in between a two-night TakeOver and the two nights of WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Wrestling News

Batista Gives His Thoughts On WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business

Published

15 hours ago

on

Apr 1, 2021

By

Batista

The Hurt Business imploded on WWE Raw this week, and it’s clear that Batista wasn’t a big fan of the creative decision.

Bobby Lashley kicked both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out of the group after their failure to defeat Drew McIntyre last week on WWE Raw. The two men are officially no longer in The Hurt Business, with Lashley wrestling Benjamin this week, defeating him, and he will compete against Cedric Alexander next week.


However, the decision wasn’t one that was met with a positive reaction online, and it wasn’t just fans who were displeased to see them split up. That’s because Batista himself took to Twitter to complain about the decision, stating that nobody in their right mind wanted them to break up already.

