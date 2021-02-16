WWE
Millie McKenzie Reportedly Signs With WWE
According to a report by Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Millie McKenzie has become the latest WWE signing and is expected on WWE NXT UK.
The 20-year-old will be joining the company to work on the WWE NXT UK brand, and according to the report, there are big expectations for her to be one of the top stars in the division.
“We’re also told WWE has high hopes for McKenzie. She’s set to be plugged in at the top of the card in NXT UK along with fellow recent arrival Meiko Satomura, two women who know each other very well from the independent scene.”
McKenzie has been a big part of the independent scene for a while now, with the former Defiant Women’s Champion being another strong signing for the brand. She will be a familiar face to WWE NXT UK fans though, as she has also appeared before on the brand.
McKenzie competed three times during 2018, having a dark match against Killer Kelly, and a bout against Jinny, while she also had a tag team match, working with Xia Brookside against Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly.
McKenzie was part of the speaking out movement last summer, where she bravely revealed that she had suffered from emotional abuse during a relationship with Travis Banks, who was later released by the company. The report noted that him being part of WWE NXT UK was a reason why she’d not signed sooner.
Nikki & Brie Bella Launch New Haircare Line Created for Babies
Nikki and Brie Bella continue to develop their business, announcing the launch of a brand new haircare line specifically for babies.
The future WWE Hall Of Famers announced the news this week, with their beauty empire continuing to expand.
Below is the press release for the new product:Nikki and Brie Bella Announce the Launch of Tearless: A Haircare Line Created for BabiesThe Bella Twins Expand Their Beauty Empire Using Natural and Certified Organic Ingredients Ideal for Newborns and the Entire FamilyNikki and Brie Bella are excited to announce the expansion of Nicole + Brizee, with the launch of Tearless: a line created for mommy & me. In 2019, Nikki and Brie launched Nicole + Brizee, a line that was inspired by their love of beauty products that encapsulated their flawless skin and luscious locks, so it was only natural to create a line that could be used for their whole family. The current line of Nicole + Brizee hair and body products was originally formulated for ages 3 and up, so the new Tearless collection was a natural progression that focused on needs for babies with excellent quality ingredients suitable for adults.Nikki and Brie are the driving forces behind their line. All products are bespoke and thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality of ingredients for your bathroom counter, and are truly representative of the Bella Twins. With the launch of Tearless, their line will now encompass products perfect for the whole family.“This past year Nikki and I were inspired to create a Tearless line for Nicole and Brizee. After our mother’s brain surgery and giving birth to our baby boys we knew the importance of having a line that’s certified organic and giving you the nutrients without the tears. A line that Matteo, Buddy, Birdie and even Mama Bella can enjoy,” Explain Nikki and Brie Bella.TEARLESS SHAMPOOMulti-tasking formula mild baby wash and tear free baby shampoo come together in one non-irritating formula to cleanse hair and skin from head to toe. Aloe, chamomile and lavender help gently soothe and nourish. These nourishing plant-based ingredients help soften, and soothe delicate skin.Directions Apply and massage evenly onto wet hair. Dispense into palm or onto foam enhancing body sponge and rub hands together until a rich, creamy lather is obtained and distributed as desired. Rinse thoroughly. Follow up with Tearless Conditioner.TEARLESS CONDITIONERGentle formula detangles the strands. helps maintain natural hair shine, improves comb-ability, and it works great on curly hair too! It leaves the hair soft, scented, easy to rinse and does not irritate the eyes or scalp. Adds luster and shine without weighing hair down Safe to use on sensitive scalps.MADE IN THE USADirections After washing hair with Tearless Shampoo, pump a small amount of Tearless Conditioner into the hands and gently massage onto the baby’s head. Rinse until completely removed.TEARLESS LEAVE IN CONDITIONERA safe and gentle everyday detangler with lightweight hydrators eliminates tangles and flyaways, and increases silkiness and shine weightless conditioners strengthen hair fiber. Softens and nourishes naturally without oily residue. Calms cowlicks, frizz, waves and curls Prevents breakage and conditions hair all day.Directions: Spray evenly on shampooed / conditioned hair, working in sections. Comb from the bottom and work upwards. Do not rinse out.All products are formulated with natural ingredients including organic aloe, chamomile and lavender and have fresh powder scent. All products are made in the USA. The products are exclusively available on nicoleandbrizee.com. All products are available for $9.99.
Arn Anderson Discusses Having PPVs Between Royal Rumble & WrestleMania
During the latest episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the PPVs between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
Anderson admitted that there wasn’t much time between the two events, and cramming in another show, such as Fastlane meant that the WrestleMania build was rushed.
“There wasn’t much time between the Rumble and WrestleMania, probably not enough” Anderson said. “It always felt like after the Rumble, the WrestleMania main event was set and you were pretty much now in a position where we got our main event, now let’s start filling the blanks around it.
“When you had to immediately build to Fastlane, as soon as Fastlane was over then you had a rushed build to WrestleMania. I just felt like that was one pay per view that was jammed in there that we could’ve done without.”
Anderson went on to say that nobody would have cared if Fastlane was gone, as he loves having just one event every few months with a big build.
“It always felt too me it was just crammed in there,” Anderson said. “I love that pay per view every 4 months and man, build it huge. It just seemed like to me that’s the one pay per view, once you had the Rumble, Fastlane could have easily went away and it wouldn’t have pissed anybody off.”
When speaking about WrestleMania specifically, Arn admitted that the show can no longer be sold on one match alone, and WWE has to create a lot of interesting matches to sell an event.
“WrestleMania will never be sold on one match,” Anderson said. “It just won’t. One match will not draw a house these days. It’s hard to draw a house at a live event with just a single main event and nothing underneath it.
“WrestleMania has to have 7 or 8 matches that have value in order to sell that show because people are coming from around the world to see it. When you sell 100,000 tickets, that’s not based on one match. There’s a lot of interest in a lot of matches.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Bobby Lashley Hopes Daniel Cormier Joins WWE
United States Champion, Bobby Lashley recently spoke with TV Insider about other MMA stars he would like to see in WWE.
Many former MMA stars have flourished when stepping into the wrestling world, with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar being examples of that.
He believes Josh Barnett and King Mo would be great people to join the company if he was in charge, and he also hopes to see Daniel Cormier in WWE at some point.
“Josh Barnett for sure. He has that Hurt Business style. King Mo has been doing some wrestling things. He would do well. [Daniel] Cormier has expressed a lot of interest. I’d like to see him make that jump.”
Cormier has addressed a desire to be involved with WWE several times, and he was scheduled for a commentary tryout back in 2018, as FOX reportedly had a desire for him to be part of the product.
