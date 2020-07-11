Minoru Suzuki To Miss NJPW Dominion Due To COVID-19 Precautions

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Minoru Suzuki is off this weekend’s shows at Osaka-Jo Hall in Japan, including the annual Dominion event.

Suzuki developed a fever on July 10 and because New Japan is screening everyone who enters the arena as a precautionary tactic against COVID-19, it was decided that he would not wrestle at Dominion or Saturday’s New Japan Cup finals.

The promotion did state that Suzuki underwent “antibody and antigen” tests on July 3 prior to wrestling, and was negative for COVID-19. He has not been in contact with anyone in the business since that date.