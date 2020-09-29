Miro Admits There Was No Long-Term Plan For Liv Morgan & Lana Storyline

Former WWE Superstar, Miro recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed the storyline between Liv Morgan and Lana.

Liv made her return to WWE during Lana’s wedding segment to Bobby Lashley, which Miro also tried to ruin after popping up out of a cake. Morgan hinted at there being a romantic past between her and Lana, however, the storyline was quickly dropped and forgotten about.

Miro revealed that was because there was no plan for them long-term, it was all just to create a quick one-off pop on the night.