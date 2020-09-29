Miro Admits There Was No Long-Term Plan For Liv Morgan & Lana Storyline

Former WWE Superstar, Miro recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed the storyline between Liv Morgan and Lana.
Liv made her return to WWE during Lana’s wedding segment to Bobby Lashley, which Miro also tried to ruin after popping up out of a cake. Morgan hinted at there being a romantic past between her and Lana, however, the storyline was quickly dropped and forgotten about.
Miro revealed that was because there was no plan for them long-term, it was all just to create a quick one-off pop on the night.
“No plan. One time pop. No plan. A lot of things were made for one time pops. People thought it was the worst thing and it meant all these things. No, it was a one-time thing and a way to get people talking. At that time, the showrunner was about getting people talking and controversy. That’s how the whole thing happened. It was about the controversy and all that. We achieved that. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through. That’s what happens when you change people all the time. There is no follow-through. You revealed CJ to leave her husband and be the worst, she’s still the baddest heel on their show, and she did all this for what? To throw everything away the year before. Nobody remembers that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)